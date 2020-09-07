OLEAN — The sound of chainsaws and leaf blowers filled the air on Labor Day as Oleanders cleaned up after a noontime wind storm.
David Thomas, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, reported that the Olean area experienced gusts of up to 52 miles an hour about 11:30 a.m. Monday, bringing down trees and power lines across the region.
“In the Southern Tier, the highest wind gust was in Delevan, measured at 60 mph at 10:25 a.m.,” Thomas said. The measurement wasn’t taken at a NWS weather station, Thomas explained, but from the New York State Mesonet installation in Olean, one of 126 placed in every county across the state after Hurricane Sandy.
The city of Olean Fire Department issued a press release Monday afternoon that they responded, with the Olean DPW and the Olean Police Department, to over 30 calls for service as a result of the storm. While there were no injuries, they reported several close calls.
Multiple downed trees and power lines were reported to have blocked roadways, and several calls were made for trees having fallen into residences.
“There were four structures that sustained significant damage on the 200 and 300 blocks of North 15th Street and another house was damaged on North 11th Street,” said Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. “There were several other structures that sustained minor damage throughout the City.”
Traffic was temporarily closed at the State and Union intersection in Olean following wind damage at the Manny Hanny site.
Keri Kerper, coordinator for the city’s Department of Community Renewal, reported that some fencing had been blown down at the site, but no scaffolding had come off the building as reported online.
The building is undergoing a $750,000 stabilization project before the Olean Urban Renewal Agency sells the property to Savarino Companies of Buffalo for a $13 million mixed-use redevelopment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff dispatch said there was “a lot of trees and wind damage across the area,” Monday evening, but no major accidents or fatalities were reported.
“In Allegany County, the northern and western areas were hit the hardest, with 62, 63 mph winds,” Thomas said.
Only about 0.33 inches of precipitation was measured Monday, but Thomas explained those precipitation measurements are taken between 7 and 8 a.m.
“The heavier rain, closer to an inch, was in northwestern Pennsylvania,” Thomas said. “The further down into that area, the more rain. Tomorrow we’ll know the full story.”
According to the National Grid outage map online, there were 50 outages in the Olean area affecting about 2,400 customers. 64 outages affecting about 1,600 customers were reported in the northern part of Cattaraugus County.
NYSEG reported Monday evening that approximately 2,700 customers were without power, including 700 customers in the company’s Hornell division, which includes Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
“While restorations are progressing as quickly and safely as possible,” NYSEG reported that some customers may not have service restored until this evening. “Complicating restoration efforts are a high number of incidents impacting only one or two customers,” the company reported in a press release Monday.