Career fair

Employers talk to an Alfred State student about career opportunities at a past career fair.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Alfred State College will host a pair of career fairs this fall. 168 employers have registered for the events.

The Alfred Career Fair will take place on Sept. 28 in the Orvis Gymnasium from noon to 3 p.m. Currently there are 123 employers scheduled to attend the event.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social