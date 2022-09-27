ALFRED — Alfred State College will host a pair of career fairs this fall. 168 employers have registered for the events.
The Alfred Career Fair will take place on Sept. 28 in the Orvis Gymnasium from noon to 3 p.m. Currently there are 123 employers scheduled to attend the event.
Ninety-five employers will head to the Wellsville campus and the Pioneer Student Union on Oct. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. for the Wellsville Career Fair.
Run by the Career Development Office, career fairs allow current students to seek summer jobs, internships and full-time careers. The Career Development offers a wide variety of services for students and alumni. These services include assistance with developing career plans and goals, resume development and critique, job/internships, interview preparation, mock interviewing and a variety of classroom workshops.
Director of Career Development, Maureen Sibble, knows their great opportunities available for students. “Employers are looking for talent, and they continue to find it here at Alfred State with our students. Balfour Beatty, Corning Inc. General Motors, Kodak, to name just a few, are recruiting our students this semester. It is always wonderful to connect students with opportunities for internships, summer jobs, and full-time positions.”
Alfred State boasts a 98% employment and continuing education rate.
For a full list of employers attending the career fairs visit Alfred State Fall Career Fairs.