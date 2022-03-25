BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce Hold Your Horses: Equine Nutrition Webinar Series.
The Equine Subgroup of the statewide Cornell Cooperative Extension Livestock Program Work Team is hosting a three-part nutrition webinar series. Each presentation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is no fee to participate however preregistration is required. Each presentation has its own registration link and you will receive a Zoom link upon confirmation of your registration.
Wednesday, April 13 - Equine Nutrition: Equine Metabolic Diseases and Common Pitfalls When Feeding Horses, Dr. Lindsay Goodale, lecturer. Cornell CALS. Dr. Goodale will describe some common issues we encounter when feeding horses, including dealing with equine metabolic diseases, obesity, gastric ulcers and other challenging scenarios. We'll also discuss some behavioral considerations that can influence our feeding approaches. Register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/HorseNutrition_222
Wednesday, May 11 - Pasture Management, Ken Estes Jr., Ag Program Leader. CCE Livingston. In this session we will explore the best management practices to provide and maintain forage for your livestock in this case horses in a pasture. With topics including soil health, plant selection, loading density, mowing, dragging, resting, fertilizing and weed control. We will also look at new trends in pasture design with dry lots and track pastures. Register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/PastureMgmt_222
Wednesday, June 8 - Forage Analysis, Sarah E. Fessenden, Business Development Manager, Forage and Soils, Dairy One and Lynn Bliven, Ag & Natural Resources Issue Leader. CCE Allegany. The cost per ton or bale is not an indicator of value. Forage analysis will make it easier to match nutrient requirements for your horses. Join Sarah E. Fessenden and Lynn Bliven for a discussion on interpreting forage analysis reports and factors that impact evaluation of hay quality. Register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/ForageAnalysis_222
The Hold Your Horses - Equine Nutrition Webinar Series is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Part of the national extension system, an educational partnership between county, state and federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call (525) 268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany. Cornell Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.