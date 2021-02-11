BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer farm disaster preparation certificate training March 16 and 18 via Zoom.
The sessions are 6:30 to 9 p.m. and participants must take part in both sessions to earn the certificate.
The Farm Disaster Preparation program helps farm owners plan for and manage disasters that might occur. This program focuses on practical pre-disaster education and preparedness, regarding farm equipment safety on the road, fire or structure collapse, storm and wind damage, criminal activity, farm chemical risks and biosecurity.
Space is limited and pre-registration is requested by March 3 to allow time for mailing resource materials. There is a $35 fee per farm for this program. For more information or to pre-register, contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email at lao3@cornell.edu.