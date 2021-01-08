Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer online training to learn about problem weeds, diseases and insects found in field crops in the Southwest New York region and throughout the state.
In addition, updates on upcoming research projects conducted by faculty at Cornell University will be discussed. The cost to register for the series is $45 per person.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycul2s3o. A confirmation email will be sent to participants prior to the training with information for accessing the virtual classroom.
The event will be worth 3 pesticide credits in categories 1a, 10, 21 and 23. DEC credits will be given at the conclusion of each day in the series. Those looking to receive recertification credits will need to have audio and video capabilities by using a computer, tablet, or smart phone, and their applicator license on hand.
Topics include the problematic weed, Palmer amaranth, in Southwest New York and best management practices for this weed will be shared. CCE will also cover new diseases that threaten New York crop production as well as soybean cyst nematode, the billion-dollar pest for soybean producers in the United States.
CCE officials note that, because of COVID-19, the DEC did not require growers whose licenses expired in November 2019 or later to renew their applicator’s license in order to buy and spray restricted-use materials during the 2020 growing season.
That discretionary policy is no longer in effect. If a license expired between November 2019 and this past Nov. 23, you must obtain the full number of recertification credits and renew your license by Feb. 23. If a license expired after Nov. 23, you will follow the typical DEC guidelines.
For questions, contact Josh Putman at jap473@cornell.edu or 490-5572.