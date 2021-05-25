BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will present a program, Composting Livestock Mortality and On-Farm Butcher Waste on Wednesday.
Routine and emergency losses of poultry and livestock are significant environmental, biosecurity and waste management concerns. In addition, disposal of offal and butcher waste is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive as renderers close down. CCE said mortality composting is cost-effective, environmentally sound, compassionate, easy to do and can be done at any time of the year.
The presentation will cover what composting is and how to compost livestock on farm including the regulations in New York State.
The program is 6:30 to 8 p.m. The presenter is Jean Bonhotal, waste management specialist and director of the Cornell Waste Management Institute in Soil and Crop Sciences.
There is no fee, but pre-registration is required. Go to the CCE in Allegany County website for the registration link.
For more information, call (525) 268-7644.