Every Bottom Covered is a diaper bank based in Buffalo that supports low-income families who need diapers. Through a partnership with the Allegany County Early Childhood Development and Education Coalition, the program expanded into the Southern Tier to help families struggling with the cost of diapers in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

“Families with infants and young children often have diaper needs,” said Robin Fuller, early childhood development coalition coordinator for Ardent Solutions. “Yet, family needs do not end there.”

