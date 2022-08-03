Every Bottom Covered is a diaper bank based in Buffalo that supports low-income families who need diapers. Through a partnership with the Allegany County Early Childhood Development and Education Coalition, the program expanded into the Southern Tier to help families struggling with the cost of diapers in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
“Families with infants and young children often have diaper needs,” said Robin Fuller, early childhood development coalition coordinator for Ardent Solutions. “Yet, family needs do not end there.”
Through the partnership, low-income families are also eligible for a three-in-one Baby Booster UpSeat and other baby and infant hygiene and safety products, Fuller said.
Participants in the program include ACCORD Corp., the Parent Education Program’s Healthy Families Program, Catholic Charities of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties, Seneca Nation of Indians’ Health Systems, Southern Tier Healthcare System, Jones Memorial Hospital’s pediatric offices, the Cuba Cultural Center and Ardent Solutions.
Fuller said programs like Healthy Families are incorporating UpSeat education and awareness with the families they serve. UpSeat is a portable floor seat that parents can set up to support their baby wherever they go. She said understanding a baby’s physical development and how to use a floor seat is important for infant’s posture, muscle development and strengthening.
Families can reach out to Fuller to learn more about Every Bottom Covered and UpSeat at Ardent Solutions by calling (585) 648-6022 or emailing fullerr@ardentnetwork.org.