ALFRED — Alfred State College students in the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Leadership Summer Prep Academy gave back to the local community in Prattsburgh.
Nearly 50 students and staff from the EOP program helped those in the Prattsburgh area with exterior projects like painting, staining, light landscaping and yard clean-up. Others in the group worked on repairs to the Village Square Park gazebo.
Director of Global Engagement and Civic Wellbeing Cyan Corwine, partnered with Steuben County Habitat for Humanity to continue a long-standing collaboration with the students and staff involved with ASC’s EOP Summer Prep Academy.
Joy Overacker, community outreach director and resource development for Steuben County Habitat for Humanity heard nothing but good things about the Alfred State students. “I heard from several of our Prattsburgh partners. One thanked me for bringing our future leaders to Prattsburgh. Everyone from the Town Supervisor to the homeowners, who were helped, were appreciative of everything that the students did.”
EOP Director Nadine Shardlow felt it was a privilege to witness the EOP students give back to the community. “All our students worked hard throughout the day and their level of volunteerism was visibly appreciated by those in the community. Seeing their work makes my heart swell with pride to be a Pioneer and that I get to lead this program.”
EOP student Serigne Diop liked how everybody came together to make a difference. “Caring for others is not just about lending a helping hand, it is about building a community that thrives on compassion and support.”
Fellow student Christain Moore was grateful to be part of the experience. “I enjoyed giving back to the community and connecting with people who I probably never would have met if not for Habitat for Humanity. I also became closer with my EOP family.”
Civic Engagement is an integral component of EOP, and the program has partnered with Habitat for Humanity on multiple occasions. The project was just one of many activities that took place during the Summer Prep Academy.