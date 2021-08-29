ELMIRA — Several area students at Elmira College were recipients of its annual Key Award, presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school.

The recipients include:

• Bolivar: Matthew Mitchell, Paityn Johnston

• Franklinville: Alexandria Dick, Cheznea Rivera

• Genesee, Pa: Marley Adams

• Machias: Lauren Murray

• South Dayton: Cassidy Vincent

• Wellsville: Ellie LaBenne

• West Valley: Antonia Epps

Sponsored by the college's alumni association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.

