OLEAN — Eight area graduating seniors recently received scholarships from the Big 30 Athletic Fund at Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The Big 30 Athletic Fund established a scholarship fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation in late 2019 to continue the organization’s effort to provide scholarships to deserving student athletes in the Big 30 region of Allegany and Cattaraugus counties as well as areas northwestern Pennsylvania.
Hannah Roeske, Lindsay Steis, Emily Wahl and Zachary Wolfer received awards from the Big 30 Athletic Fund, each for $1,000.
The Big 30 Athletic Fund makes possible awards for four students graduating in the Big 30 region who have participated in at least two sports for all four years of high school.
Roeske, of Fillmore Central School, will attend Houghton College to study art and education. Steis, from Ridgway Area High School, will study environmental engineering at Gannon University.
Wahl, a graduating senior from Andover Central School, will attend D’Youville College to study to be a physician assistant. Wolfer, of Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy, plans to study mathematics at Alfred University.
Chad Greville, Tyler Hind, Allison Schlimm and Karly Welty received the Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship for $500 each.
The Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship, made possible by the Big 30 Athletic Fund, is for graduating seniors chosen to participate in the Big 30 Senior Classic basketball game, which is held annually at Portville Central School for Big 30 basketball senior standouts. Students must also submit an essay on what basketball means to them to the Big 30 Athletic Fund Committee.
Greville, of Kane High School, will attend the University of Rochester to study political science. Hind, of Randolph Central School, will study pre-medicine at Daemen College. Schlimm, from St. Marys Area High School, will study nursing at Duquesne University. Welty will attend Alfred University to major in criminal justice with a minor in business.
Donations can be made to the Big 30 Athletic Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.