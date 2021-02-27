ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. contributes to student success at Alfred State College through many different forms of support, including providing much-need scholarship assistance.
For the spring 2021 semester, the Educational Foundation provided $59,500 to support students financially through scholarship awards. This assistance has positively impacted 114 Alfred State students, who are receiving one of the following scholarships: Academic Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa External Transfer, Transfer, or Vocational Excellence.
The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. is a private foundation representing faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State dedicated to improving the college community through the support of educational programs. The activities pursued by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. are governed by a board of directors made up of representatives from each of the following groups: alumni, College Council, faculty and staff, and friends of the college.
The Foundation provides monetary support to enhance learning opportunities for students through scholarships, work grants, and community service projects. The Ed Foundation also funds the Building Trades programs’ hands-on home construction projects.
Additionally, the Foundation owns and maintains the School of Applied Technology campus in Wellsville. The campus, which attracts some 800 students annually, is recognized as one of the best applied technology schools in the nation.
Since 1966, the Foundation has invested more than $9.5 million in improvements on the campus.