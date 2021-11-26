Educational Foundation of Alfred adds 4 to board

ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation representing faculty, staff and friends of Alfred State College, recently welcomed Ruthanne Ashworth, Ryan Miller, Bradley Smith and Jennie Thwing as new board members.
Ashworth is an associate professor in the nursing department. This is her second stint on the Educational Foundation board after serving 2017-20 and as the public relations chair.
Ashworth received an associate degree in nursing from Alfred State, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Brockport, a Master of Science in Nursing from Binghamton University and is working on her Doctorate of Nursing Practice with an expected graduation in May 2022 from the University at Buffalo.
In addition to her teaching and advising duties at the college, Ashworth continues to work per diem as a nurse practitioner for Delphi Healthcare and United Healthcare. She is nationally certified as a Nurse Practitioner through American Nurses Credentialing Center and a member of the Nursing Curriculum Advisory Committee.
She has one daughter, Mary.
Miller is an assistant director with ACES. He helps oversee all retail-dining units on campus.
Miller received an associate degree from Alfred State in 2001. He is a board member for Lighthouse Christian Fellowship and coaches youth baseball and soccer.
Miller and his wife, Heather, are the parents of three children, Trinity, Bradley and Noah.
Smith, who will be serving his second term on the board, is an instructor in the Automotive Trades Department after joining the college in 2015. In this position, he instructs first year automotive students.
Smith is also an Alfred State alumnus, having graduated with his automotive service technician degree from the college in 1993.
In addition to his responsibilities at the college, Smith is also currently the commissioner for Troop 16 Arkport Boy Scouts and the Arkport Central School Trap Coach.
He and his wife, Clarissa, are the parents of four children, Aaron, Elizabeth, Anna and Sarah.
Thwing is an associate professor in the digital media and animation department. She teaches animation classes, mentors students and assists in recruiting and program development.
Thwing holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and graphic design from Tyler School of Art and a Master of Fine Arts in imaging and digital arts from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Thwing’s work has been featured in solo exhibitions and she has curated numerous multidisciplinary exhibitions and attended residencies in the US, Norway, New Zealand and Canada. Her work has won numerous awards including the Meyer Family Award for Contemporary Art.
She and her husband Eric are the parents of one son, Kirby.
The Educational Foundation of Alfred is a private foundation comprising faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State, dedicated to improving the college community through support of educational programs. The Foundation provides monetary support to enhance the learning opportunities for students through scholarships, work grants and academic club and curriculum activities.