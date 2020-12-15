OLEAN — Olean may see some accumulation as a result of an impending nor’easter, but the impact here should be relatively minimal.
According to Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist at the Buffalo station of the National Weather Service, Olean is on the northwest edge of the projected path of the storm, which looks to stretch from Virginia to southern New England.
“In Olean proper, (snowfall) will probably be in the range of 3 to 6 inches total between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning,” Hitchcock said. “You’ll definitely get some snow.”
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Tuesday for Allegany County, detailing a possible 4 to 8 inches, mostly south of Interstate 86. The watch expires at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“It’ll be much worse in most of Pennsylvania and into the Catskills,” explained Hitchcock.
There’s a chance for a foot or more in the lower Hudson Valley and Catskills, and 5 to 8 inches in the eastern Southern Tier. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for Broome, Chemung, Delaware, Sullivan and Tioga counties Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
Strong winds could make driving difficult even with a few inches of snow throughout Upstate New York.
The epicenter of snow from the storm will be eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, which could see 2 feet of snow as the storm barrels up the coast and runs into cold air pushing down from Canada.
Locally, things will dry out after Thursday with no significant precipitation forecast through the weekend.