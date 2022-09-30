BELMONT — The Allegany County Office for the Aging will host a six-hour AARP Smart Driver Program on Oct. 8 at the Office for the Aging, 6087 Route 19N.

The class will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members.

