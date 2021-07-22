OLEAN — Steve Dougherty, sport knife assembler/inspector for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire Aug. 1 after nearly 20 years.
Dougherty joined the company on Oct. 8, 2001, as a shear operator. He was also a hard straightener, utility operator, shear drill operator, shear grind operator, shear finisher, group leader, flatware operator, woodshop operator, repair room operator and assembler before accepting his current position last Aug. 31.
He lives in Cuba with his wife, Lori. He has a daughter, Christina, and a son, Steven, along with a stepson, Jim, and a stepdaughter, Kristie.