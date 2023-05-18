OLEAN — Matt Donohue has been promoted to human resources manager at Cutco Corporation.
Donohue joined the company Jan. 18, 2010, as a transfer polish operator. He was also an ultrasonic cleaning system operator and departmental generalist in Depts. 6 and 3 before being promoted to production/maintenance supervisor on third shift in 2017.
He was also maintenance supervisor on first shift before assuming his current position on Sept. 1, 2021.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Donohue is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Empire State College. He lives in Friendship with his wife, Rhonda, and their two children, Kadence and Matthew.