Directions in Independent Living, an advocate for people with developmental disabilities in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, is observing Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month throughout March in its Creative Expressions campaign.
Creative Expressions features some of the individuals who are realizing their goals through the support of Directions.
“My favorite, single-most outstanding ability I see in every person with developmental disabilities in our programs is they focus intently on what they can do, not on what they can’t," said Suzie Visciano, manager of the Developmental Disabilities Program. "This inspires me every day."
Brianna Campbell is realizing her lifelong dream to ride horses with the help of Deb Coble, waiver services coordinator, whose daughter, Autumn, 15, is teaching Brianna therapeutic horseback riding on a farm in Cattaraugus County.
“Bri has always had a thing for horses,” Brianna’s mom, Karen Campbell, said. “She just loves them and is not afraid of them at all. We wanted to get her lessons, but it was extremely difficult to find someone to give therapeutic horseback riding lessons to a child with developmental disabilities.”
Karen first noticed Brianna’s keen interest in horses during a works study program for special needs children. When her daughter eagerly went to the barn to clean up, Karen realized it was Brianna’s love for the horses that drew her to the barn.
Later, when Brianna entered Directions in Independent Living’s program for people with developmental disabilities, she found a friend in Coble,m who's then the manager of the agency’s transportation program. When Deb learned of Brianna’s love of horses in July, she invited her to visit a farm where she could be taught therapeutic horseback riding by Deb’s daughter, Autumn.
“I knew Bri enjoyed horses, and this gives my daughter a chance to socialize and show her passion for horses as well," Coble said.
While Autumn leads Brianna’s training, Coble carefully watches nearby — but far enough to give Autumn and Brianna the space they need to work independently.
“Originally, my idea was to start a transportation club with individuals who were independent enough with no one-on-one supervision but maybe with some sort of guidance if needed,” Coble said, adding she would keep an eye on individuals from afar to ensure their safety while allowing them space for independence.
“I have built connections and a comfort level with individuals and their families which gives an opportunity for a person to be as independent as possible while I observe from a distance to notice each milestone being made."
The outcome of Coble's care-management style has been a blessing to Brianna, and for which the Campbell’s are extremely grateful.
“No one wanted to take the time to help her ride the horses or help her with her balance,” Karen Campbell said. “But Deb was more than willing to take Bri up to the farm to ride. Just the calming effect of the horses on Bri helps her in her ability to relate, talk to people, and break the ice."
About five years ago, thanks to Directions’ help, the Campbells were able to apply and obtain eligibility for services from the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).
Campbell also sings praises of Viciano.
“Suzie used to have Bri in Transitions and treats Bri like one of her own,” Karen said, adding, “That’s where our roots are with Directions. Bri needs the structure and routine of day hab. I cannot say enough about Directions.”
Creative Expressions stories can be found on Directions’ Facebook throughout March.