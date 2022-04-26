CUBA — The village of Cuba's sanitary sewer engineers, Barton & Loguidice, will conduct smoke tests of sewer lines on Monday and Tuesday.
The tests, officials reported, is to find damaged sanitary sewer pipes and storm sewer cross-connections. Smoke may be seen coming from various points, including roof vents, building foundations, catch basins, clean-outs, downspouts, sewer laterals and manhole covers, but smoke should not enter homes or businesses if plumbing is properly installed and vented and water traps contain water.
Village officials reported the Allegany County Emergency Center has been notified of the tests. Residents who are unsure if visible smoke during the tests is from the test or from a fire should call 911.
The smoke is non-toxic, officials said, but direct contact may cause minor respiratory irritation as vapor can be an irritant.
For questions about the test, health issues or other concerns, ask a crew member involved in nearby testing or call (716) 480-0871.