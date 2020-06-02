Cuba village board to meet Monday online
CUBA — The Cuba Village Board of Trustees’ regular monthly meeting will be held online on Monday at 7 p.m. due to the Governor’s decree of no public gatherings.
This meeting is open to the public.
To register for the regular monthly board meeting, please send an email to vocubany@gmail.com with the subject line “board meeting registration.”
To allow the maximum window for registration, the deadline for registering is Monday at 9 a.m. You will receive a return email with a link to join us.