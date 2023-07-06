CUBA — The Palmer Opera House will host its annual Music on the Lawn series again on Monday, hoping to be the first of the year to live up to its namesake.
Concerts are planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the lawn at Cuba-Rushford Elementary School. The first concert of the year was held June 26, but was held in the Palmer Opera House due to weather concerns. No concert was held this week due to the Independence Day holiday.
However, the weather on Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and in the 70s — highly conducive to outdoor music. This week, The Chumps will perform for the crowd.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets for the free concert. Concessions, a 50/50 raffle and restrooms will be available. In the event of rain, concerts move to the opera house, at 12 W. Main St.
For more information, call (585) 209-5512.
Upcoming performances include:
- July 17 — Geez Louise
- July 24 — The Chillbillys
- July 31 — Brianna Blankenship
- Aug. 5 — Broadway Review
- Aug. 7 — Not Norman
- Aug. 14 — Valley Rising
- Aug. 21 — NY Standard Time
- Aug. 28 — Nettie Productions