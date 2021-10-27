CUBA — Cuba Memorial Hospital will host recruitment open houses for numerous open positions in November.
Hospital staff will welcome applicants from 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 10 and from 9 to 11 a.m., Nov. 13.
Interested candidates will enjoy refreshments while they learn about various job opportunities, excellent benefit packages, CNA training and on-site interviews. Current openings include RNs, LPNs, CNAs, screeners, hospitality aides, dietary and maintenance positions.
Those attending should enter at the hospital’s urgent care entrance, wear masks, and bring ID and proof of COVID vaccination which is required by New York state.
To RSVP, call (585) 968-6785. Walk-ins are welcome.