BELMONT — A person accused of damaging the Palmer Opera House in Cuba has pleaded guilty to a felony in the case.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported that Ayden B. Hendricks of Cuba pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony.
The charge stems from a January incident when Hendricks broke windows and a door at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba. Sentencing is set for Aug. 30.
In other cases:
- Aweys A. Hussein of Amity was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for second-degree assault, a class D felony. Prosecutors reported the charge followed an incident at the Allegany County Jail earlier this month.
- Jason M. Becker of Belmont was sentenced to four months in the Allegany County Jail on Wednesday for a violation of probation.