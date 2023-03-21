CUBA — The Cuba Library will present a program aimed at helping caregivers to those with dementia.
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost.
However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us at the Cuba Library on Tuesday, March 28, at 11 a.m., to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.