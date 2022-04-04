CUBA — Phyllis Thompson will present the program "Story Cloths: Quilt Designs that Tell Stories" at the Cuba Circulating Library 3 p.m. April 13.
This program is for children in grades pre-K through fifth. Participants will cut geometric and organic shapes from paper and cloth and assemble them to create their own quilt patterns that tell their own personal stories.
Space is limited so this program does require registration. Contact the library to register at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.
Thompson works with fiber textiles, printmaking, photography and collage processes. Her workshops explore techniques of printmaking, collage and fabric construction with the history of African American quilting, and supports students creating meaningful personal images.
In this workshop students learn about the tradition of quilt making including the meanings and symbolism of several quilt designs. Examples of the work of Faith Ringgold, the quilts of Gee’s Bend and the Underground Railroad freedom quilts will be presented to create specific context for the significance of quilts in Erie Canal history and in everyday life.
This program was made possible by the generous support of Simple Gifts Fund, Young Audiences of Western New York and New York State Council on the Arts.