CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will host “Spooky Magic,” presented by magician Cris Johnson, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 39 E. Main St.
The show will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation, and more. The show is intended for children ages 4-12 and any fun-loving adults. The show was designed to promote the fun, spooky nature of Halloween in a safe way for families, library officials said, and will feature magic such as a visit from a playful ghost, a drawing of a Frankenstein’s Monster that comes to life, objects floating in the air, and more. This program is free and open to all ages. No registration required.