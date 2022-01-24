CUBA — The Cuba Library will host a seed swap and house plant exchange on Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
A seed swap is an opportunity for gardeners to organize their seed collections and get rid of the ones they don’t want. They can also use the event to pick up seeds that they're are interested in growing.
This will also be an opportunity to rehome any extra house plants you may have. The Cuba Library's heritage seed library will be available for participants to take seeds from as well.
Bring seeds you have saved and are willing to share, labeled with information about the plant. This program is hosted in partnership with Grow It Forward Southern Tier NY/NW PA.
Contact the library with questions at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668.