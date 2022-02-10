Cuba Library sets chair yoga class for March 2
CUBA — The Cuba Library will offer a chair yoga class at 11 a.m. March 2, with poses and movements done sitting in a chair, or possibly standing using a chair for support.
Participants will also learn how mindful breathing is key to moving in a safe, beneficial way. The class will be about 45 minutes in length. No experience with yoga is necessary, but dress in comfortable clothing.
All participants will need to wear masks over nose and mouth at all times in the library.
The instructor for Chair Yoga, Jane Gram, is a registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance. She has been teaching yoga classes since 2004, in various locations to a wide audience of age groups.
Contact the library to register at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.