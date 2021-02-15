CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will hold a series of One Book, One Community events over the next few months, centered around the book “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh.
The author writes about growing up in Kansas during the 1980s and '90s in a family that worked very hard as farm laborers. Smarsh challenges readers to examine the class divide in our country, the myths surrounding people who earn less and confront biases which cause working class poor to be treated as somehow “less than."
The Cuba Library has several copies of this book available for the public. Call or stop by the library to pick up your free copy.
The first book discussion will be held virtually at 7 p.m. March 24. On April 15 at 7:00 p.m., the library will host a virtual community conversation with the director of the Cuba Cultural Center, Suzanne Krull.
In May, the library plans to hold an additional in-person discussion of the book. The library has hot spots and tablets available for those who would like to join the virtual conversations.
Contact the library at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668 for further information.
This initiative is made possible through a grant from Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).