CUBA — The Cuba Library will be offering a series of leather working classes offered by artist Clifford Redeye.
The first class is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer students the opportunity to learn how to make a leather valet tray. This class involves carving, tooling and dying. Students will learn a traditional Haudenosaunee story that coincides with the piece the class is working on.
There is a $5 materials fee. Space in the class is limited, so contact the library at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668 to register.
Redeye is Onodowa’ga:’ Seneca from the Allegany Territory. He was born and raised on territory and currently resides there. He is a self-taught leather worker and has been drawing and painting most of his life in pencil and acrylics. He specializes in leather work, specifically tooling. He has been working with leather for about 10 years.
Clifford has had pieces in various art shows including the Ganondagan juried art show, the Seneca National Iroquois Museum juried art show and the Woodland Cultural Center art show. He has also been the featured artist at the Onohsagwe:de’ Cultural Center in Salamanca.
The Cuba Library will also offer a leather medallion class on Sept. 16, and two leather clutch classes on Oct. 7 and 21.
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County