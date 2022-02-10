CUBA — The Cuba Library will host an online program, “Dogs of Chernobyl” with Stephen Quant, 7 to 8 p.m. March 2 via Zoom.
The program is a personal look at the dogs who descended from the pets left behind after the nuclear accident of 1986 with rare videos and photos taken by Quant during the spay/neuter and research campaign that he worked on. He will share his story of meeting the inhabitants of the mostly abandoned town of Chernobyl, the abandoned city of Pripyat and the dogs (and some cats) that they encountered.
Quant will also discuss and show radiation being detected including on some dogs and the impact of the environment on their lives. It is a story of resilience, hope, life and even heroism.
The Zoom program requires registration. The link to join the program will be sent out to those who register. To receive the registration link, contact the library at cuba@stls.org or call (585) 968-1668 with any questions. You may also use the QR code to register.
Quant is a shelter-trained and Fear Free Certified feline behaviorist with the Animal Care Centers of New York City, a city to provide animal-related services. Prior to working for ACC he worked for many years with the ASPCA in New York City in behavior and adoptions and around the country on disaster and cruelty cases.
Quant is also in private practice as a feline behaviorist. He and his husband share their home with their two cats, Jenny, blind from birth, and Cricket. You can follow their adventures on Jenny’s public Facebook and Instagram accounts @JennyTheBlindCat.
This program is sponsored in part by Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc.