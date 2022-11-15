CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library Board of Trustees was selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Velma K. Moore Award for their exemplary contributions to the development of library services in New York state.

This award was established to honor the memory of Velma Moore, one of the charter members of the of The New York State Association of Library Boards (NYSALB), now the Library Trustees Association Section (LTAS) of New York Library Association (NYLA).

