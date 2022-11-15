CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library Board of Trustees was selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Velma K. Moore Award for their exemplary contributions to the development of library services in New York state.
This award was established to honor the memory of Velma Moore, one of the charter members of the of The New York State Association of Library Boards (NYSALB), now the Library Trustees Association Section (LTAS) of New York Library Association (NYLA).
The award, to be given annually, was originally established in 1962 with a gift from the Moore family. The award — a $1,500 cash prize — was presented Nov. 4 to Cuba Library trustees Lynn Fulmer and Marsha Long at the 2022 NYLA Conference in Saratoga Springs.
Fulmer has served on the Cuba Library board for a combined 18 years, and Marsha Long has served almost eight years.
The Cuba Library Trustees also recently received the 2022 Sustainable Practices Award from the Southern Tier Library System. This award recognizes an STLS library that took on transformational changes that address the library’s economic sustainability, and pays particular attention to projects that have longstanding community impacts.
Trustees who have served on the 2022 library board include Lin Assink, Tom Donahue, Fulmer, Tracy Knavel, Lionel Legry, Long, Sharry Semans, Wendy Sprague, Faith Stewart, Sara Talbot, Bradley Weaver and Trisia Young.