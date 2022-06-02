CUBA — Friends of the Cuba Library announce the June 2022 Book Sale begins June 11, with a preview for members only from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The public may join at the door $5 for adults, $2 for students under 18. The membership will be valid until Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
The book sale will be open to the general public for a $5 bag sale Saturday, June 11 10:30 a.m.-noon; Monday, June 13 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday, June 14 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday, June 15 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, June 16 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Friday; and Saturday, June 18 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
The library has hundreds of books to offer: a large selection of Christian fiction, westerns, mysteries and thrillers, as well as romance, young adult and children’s books. There are numerous good quality DVDs and audiobooks.
Shelves are overflowing and will be restocked throughout the sale.