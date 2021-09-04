CUBA — Cuba First Baptist Church, with a grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, helped send local youth to the annual Camp JYC weekend retreat.
Over the last 38 years, volunteers have gathered at Camp JYC, owned by Franklinville Baptist Church, to host a retreat for children completing grades 2-6. This retreat has been a staple for generations of Cuba area families bringing together children from diverse backgrounds and interests.
With a grant from the Renodin Foundation, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, 10 students were awarded partial or full scholarships this year to attend the retreat.
This funding gave Cuba First Baptist the ability to reach more children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to attend a retreat where they build confidence, encourage diversity, develop life skills and tap into our beautiful natural resources.
The support from the congregation of Cuba First Baptist and the Renodin Foundation has enabled enriched the lives of 29 youth who registered this year and look forward to many more in the future.
For more information, visit cubafirstbaptist.org.