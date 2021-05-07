CUBA — A cleanup day to improve the Cuba Cemetery is planned for a week before Memorial Day weekend, and a fundraising campaign is underway to fix toppled gravestones and monuments.
The cleanup day is set for May 22 with a rain date of May 23. Volunteers are asked to show up at the cemetery at 9 a.m. with their own yard tools to help with raking and general clean up in time for Memorial Day.
Families of loved ones buried at the Cuba Cemetery are responsible for fixing broken stones and monuments. However, there are many grave sites of people who no longer have family members.
Kathy Morris has started the Friends of Cuba Cemetery group to conduct a fundraising campaign to help the Cuba Cemetery Association fix those stones and monuments. The goal is to raise $4,000. Donations may be sent to the association at 17 Maple St., Cuba, NY 14727.
“The cleanup day and the campaign to raise money for broken monuments is a start in preserving the rich history in the cemetery and of the greater Cuba community,” Morris said.
The Cuba Cemetery is a registered historical site.