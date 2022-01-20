OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation scholarship process will open to applications from area students Feb. 1.
Students can apply using the online scholarship portal at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships. Students can apply for awards from CRCF’s 70 scholarship funds by completing one common application.
In 2021, 151 area students received 194 awards from CRCF-managed scholarship funds, together totaling over $200,000.
Scholarships are available to students throughout the region including Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and McKean (Pa.) counties — depending on the criteria of each fund — for a multitude of interests and career/educational goals.
Awards are available to students at specific high schools, students with different majors, students with different career goals and more.
“The CRCF Scholarship program has been rapidly growing, especially over the last few years,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director. “The scholarship program embodies our mission of ‘Growing Good’ by fostering the educational and career dreams of our area students. We are so proud to facilitate so many scholarship awards for deserving area students.”
New awards this year include:
• Fred P. Baker Memorial Scholarship: for a student graduating from Otto-Eldred (Pa.) High School who will be attending an accredited post-secondary institution, such as a trade school or 2- or 4-year college who has demonstrated hard work toward overcoming a challenge and minimum grade of 2.0.
• Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship: for the children of employees of Dresser-Rand/Siemens Energy. Eligibility is determined by a minimum of 12-month employment status at the Olean campus.
• Elias Eade Jr. Scholarship: for a graduate of Olean High School in good academic standing demonstrating leadership skills and planning to continue his/her education at a trade school or 2- or 4-year college or university. Preference will be given to a student who was employed during high school, demonstrates financial need and is considering business as an academic path.
• Don and Bern Holcomb Memorial Scholarship: for high school students from any school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties who plans to attend an accredited post-secondary institution with a preference for a student majoring in an agricultural or conservation-related field or a female pursuing an engineering degree.
• Hughey Scholarship: for graduating seniors at Ellicottville High School attending a 2- or 4-year college/university or a trade school, with preference for a student majoring in the field of education.
• JF20 Scholarship: for a graduating senior from Olean High School who participated on a varsity sports team with preference for a football player.
• Long/Vossler Family Scholarship: for graduates of Allegany-Limestone Central School who attend St. Bonaventure University, with preference for a major in education or business.
• Kathleen Loop Snyder Memorial Scholarship: for a student graduating from the Smethport (Pa.) Area School District, with preference for a student pursuing post-secondary education in a career/vo-tech field.
• James A. and Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship: for students graduating from Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Belfast Central High School or Archbishop Walsh Academy, with preference will for a hard-working student who shows potential and perseverance but is not necessarily among the top of their class. Special consideration will be given to students who have faced a learning challenge.
• Lee W. and Jeremie I. Swartz Pitt-Bradford Scholarship: for graduating seniors of Olean High School or Archbishop Walsh Academy attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.)
• Two Joes Scholarship: for Cattaraugus County students interested in pursuing technology-, marketing and communications- or business-related degrees.
Applicants will apply entirely online and submit supporting documentation such as transcripts and recommendations from chosen references using the online portal.
Applications must be completed and submitted by March 20.
Students who have questions may contact CRCF Database and Scholarship Program Manager Tricia Oakley at tricia@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723.
Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship fund may contact the foundation for more information.