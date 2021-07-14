Cornell Extension’s Cover Crop Field Day set for Friday
ANDOVER — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program announced that Cover Crop Field Day will be held rain or shine 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Country Crossroads Feed & Seed, 3186 County Route 61.
Cover crops continue to grow in popularity due to their many benefits, including reduced soil erosion; weed suppression potential; reduced nitrogen and phosphorus loads entering water bodies; and increased soil organic matter.
This field day aims to equip attendees with selection, best management practices for cover crops and tips for successfully adding them to your operation.
Join Shane Laurie, Western New York territory field manager, and Scott Rushe, forage market development manager with Seedway, for a tour of a demonstration plot containing several individual cover crops and some mixes.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their experiences with cover cropping as well.
The program is free, although pre-registration is requested by today by contacting Lynn Bliven, CCE Allegany County at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or lao3@cornell.edu.