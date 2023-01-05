YORSKSHIRE — Cornell Cooperative Extension will present a forage and pasture management workshop Feb. 25 at Pioneer High School.
The Extension programs of Allegany, Chautauqua and Livingston counties, along with dairy, livestock and field crops experts, will present the workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This is a regional program providing educational information and outreach to farmland owners. Presenters are brought in from both private and public sectors to provide participants with up-to-date information. Exhibitors from agricultural related business, organizations and agencies will also be on hand to address farmland owner questions.
The Keynote session will be "Getting the Most out of Your Pastures and Hayfields without Breaking the Bank," presented by Dan Steward from WNY Crop Management.
Following the opening presentation there will be three concurrent sessions with two tracks to choose from per session. The "Stored Forage Track" will include stored forage economics, making quality hay and baleage panel, and analyzing forage reports to match livestock needs. In the "Pasture Track," setting up a grazing system, handling livestock safely and equine pasture management.
The registration fee is $40 for adults and youth rate (ages 14–18) is $20, which also covers lunch. Pre-registration is required. The discounted early bird registration deadline is Feb. 10. For more details on classes offered or to register online go to: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Forage_Management_Workshop-23_202
or contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu or (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 to receive a printed registration form.