BELMONT — Growing succulent plants can be rewarding — a touch of green in your house, office or garden — but it’s not fun when you get them and they’re not doing well.
So, how to make them grow healthy? To grow them successfully, conditions must be created to produce the most satisfying results. These conditions include strong light and other simple requirements. Would you like to learn about it and start growing stronger and healthy plants? Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension's succulents workshop.