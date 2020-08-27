ALFRED — Incoming Alfred University students were encouraged to affect positive change as they face a pandemic-complicated future.
“Alfred students, these are indeed exciting times,” said Dr. Robert Johnson, a 1968 graduate, during his online keynote address. “May you never forget the enormity of your responsibility to change the world, to show compassion for those less fortunate, and to give back by mentoring the generation that will come after you.”
Johnson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from AU, is dean of the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J., and interim dean of the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. -- the only dean to ever oversee two U.S. medical schools at the same time.
In his remarks Sunday, Johnson compared the current times to his time at the university during the Civil Rights movement and opposition to the Vietnam War.
“I started college at a time of great change in our nation. We were in the middle of the Civil Rights era. People and communities of color were mobilizing, organizing, and protesting hundreds of years of injustice, and demanding that laws as well as attitudes change,” Johnson said. “As we began our adult lives, the world was changing and growing in ways we couldn’t imagine. Today, you start your academic careers at Alfred under somewhat similar and unusual disruptive circumstances.
“You are beginning your time at Alfred during a time of societal growth. Much like the Civil Rights leaders from my college era, it is your generation that will now take the lead to insure that attitudes continue to change and that we become a more perfect society which respects the dignity of every human being.”
Johnson — a professor of pediatrics and Director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School — was one of the cofounders of The Door, a program helping youth in New York City.
Mark Zupan, Alfred University president, opened the convocation.
“We look forward to working with you over the years to come — first as students and then as then as alumni — to fulfill our mission, which is transforming student lives and thereby bettering our world,” Zupan said. “I cannot tell you how heartened we are by your presence here with us, and by your interest in investing in education here at Alfred University."
Zupan emphasized to students the important role they will play in promoting a safe and healthy campus environment, and in keeping the University open throughout the fall semester.
Due to COVID-19, Alfred, like most institutions of higher education, adopted a virtual model of instruction in late March. Faculty and staff worked diligently over the ensuing months to develop a safe and effective reopening plan, the effectiveness of which depends on all members of the University fulfilling their shared responsibilities.