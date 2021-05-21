WEST CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville's Dumpster Days 2021 is set for June 7-13 — town residents may dump trash for free in dumpsters at the town gravel pit.
Hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.
Town officials said no tires, paints, hazardous materials or electronic devices and TVs may be placed in the dumpsters. Refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers or other appliances are accepted, but must not be placed in the dumpsters.
"This is a free service to you," town officials said in a press release. "Please be respectful of the rules."
For more information, contact the town clerk at (585) 968-2031 Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.