WELLSVILLE — Clarity Wellness Community has announced the appointment of Kate Lewis as executive director.
Lewis started with Clarity in December 2012 and worked as PROS program director until 2016, at which time she was promoted to director of clinical operations.
In 2018, Lewis was promoted to associate executive director where she worked until January 2021. After serving as behavioral health service line director at Arnot Health in Elmira, Lewis chose to return to Clarity, effective this coming Jan. 1.
Lewis earned her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from SUNY Brockport and her Master of Social Work with mental health, health and disability concentration from the University at Buffalo.
Lewis has extensive experience working with behavioral health, not only having great relationships with other agencies in the community but also actively participating in regional and statewide planning groups helping set strategic vision for policy development.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to Clarity and work with such a talented, compassionate and dedicated group of people," she said. "Together, I am certain that we will continue to promote Clarity's mission by supporting and empowering people on their path to wellness in all of the communities we serve.”
