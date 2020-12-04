WELLSVILLE — Chris Burdett, a medical imaging technician at Jones Memorial Hospital has been selected as a 2020 Care Champion.
Four times a year, the hospital recognizes a staff member or volunteer as a Care Champion. To be nominated, the person must demonstrate exemplary commitment to JMH patients, their co-workers and the JMH employee code of conduct. Each quarter, a committee selects the most outstanding nominee.
Burdett was nominated for stepping up to help a patient in the emergency room.
“Chris drove a patient home who was having family issues and needed to get home, but had no ride,” his submitted nomination stated. “The patient had been in the ER for evaluation for over 24 hours and was unable to be taken by the ambulance and was unable to get a cab. Chris drove the patient home and made sure he was all set before he left.”
Burdett has been a member of the JMH medical imaging department as an imaging tech for 17 years.
The best part of the job, he says, is getting to know his patients and helping them. “Oh, yeah, and my co-workers,” he added.
In his spare time, he and his wife are renovating a house they purchased in 2019 for $2,000.
Also nominated in the first quarter were Kelly Cavagna, also in medical imaging, and Teresa Randall of the registration department.