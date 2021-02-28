BELMONT — ACCORD has announced that all of the centers are open, and providing in-person services to children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.
Safety and the NYS Department of Health’s guidelines remain a priority for us. Families do have the option to receive virtual services if they prefer.
- Home-Based services are currently being offered virtually, as always it is at a time most convenient for families.
- Belfast Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms now have transportation. A Head Start bus in the northern end of the county will provide transportation to our students.
Enrollment opportunities are still available for families and there are immediate openings for eligible families at all of our locations in:
- Belfast — ages 18 months to 5 years with transportation available.
- Bolivar — ages 18 months to 5 years with transportation available.
- Cuba — ages 18 months to 5 years.
- Friendship — ages 6 weeks to 5 y
- ears with transportation available.
- Wellsville — ages 6 weeks to 5 years with transportation available.
- Home-Based — birth to 5 years for families in Allegany County.
For questions about Head Start, or to refer a family to program, contact Katie Carr, Early Head Start & Head Start ERSEA specialist at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1525.
Families can also start their application online by visiting the ACCORD website at accordcorp.org.