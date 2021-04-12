CUBA — Many have suffered because of COVID-19, which has only increased the challenge of living in poverty for many families in our communities.
Tina Dalton, director of the Cuba Circulating Library, and Suzanne Flierl Krull, executive director of the Cuba Cultural Center, want to address the issue of families in need. The duo was a natural fit, as the cultural center strives to provide basic needs for families in rural Allegany County, supporting those families through advocacy and justice work.
The result of the pair getting together is “Charity and Justice: Revelations from a Pandemic,” a virtual discussion set to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday via GoToMeeting.
For a link, or to check out a tablet or Wi-Fi hotspot, email cuba@stls.org.
It all started with “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” by Sarah Smarsh.
“We had a community read of ‘Heartland,’” Dalton said. “It’s basically about poverty, a memoir about a Kansas farm girl and family … Suzanne was part of the read.”
Dalton said it led to a great discussion among the participants, about what they could do, what to do in the community and what could they could do for those not only living in poverty, but those surprised to find themselves living in poverty through no fault of their own.
Last month, Dalton reached out to Flierl Krull, who spent three years organizing the Poor People’s Campaign across New York state, about participating in a series of community conversations on important topics.
The library had received a grant for a series and had decided to focus on poverty. Dalton wondered if Flierl Krull would like to be involved in the initial installment — and Flierl Krull quickly accepted.
“We’ll bring the concepts that were brought up in the book, and on a more local level,” Flierl Krull said. “These are the kinds of conversations we want to have. ... Before COVID, we had no idea that so many of us were so close (to poverty).”
The cultural center hosts a food pantry — right across the street from the library. Meanwhile, many residents in the past year have learned about members of the community who have had difficulty putting food on the table.
Flierl Krull says the discussion is an opportunity to address overarching public policies — at all levels of government — that make it harder for families to access help when they need it.
“Charity is good but it’s not enough,” she said. “We need to change the policies, too.”