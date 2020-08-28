ALFRED — After years of leading Alfred State’s veterinary technology program, Dr. Melvin Chambliss begins a new role with the college as the chief diversity officer of its police academy.
Chambliss began his new job on Aug. 17. In this position, he will interact with the police academy’s cadets, law enforcement instructors, and advisory board, and review the academy’s curriculum.
Most importantly, he will work in tandem with the academy to recruit a more diverse group of cadets.
Chambliss and his wife, Kathi, are the parents of four children, Mekalea, Kameron, Kalem and Makenzie.