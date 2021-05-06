BELMONT — Each year, ACCORD Corp.’s Early Childhood Division, on May 7, gives appreciation to its childcare providers.
“What a whirlwind year and just saying thank you to the childcare community does not seem enough," said Christine Cole, child care director at ACCORD. "Words alone cannot express our sincere gratitude. Behind the scenes, this past year many child care providers have put in unseen hours, continually adapting, making program changes, updating, and implementing policies/procedures to ensure staff, children and their families have a safe and healthy environment that welcomes them every day."
During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, providers have been working extra hard supporting their communities, providing nurturing care to children during challenging times, helping school-age children with remote learning, following new health and safety guidelines and teaching children how to stay physically distanced, all while facing the risk of exposure to the virus, ACCORD officials said.
“Our country and economy rely on child care providers to function," said Robin Fuller, coordinator for the Allegany County Early Childhood Development and Education Coalition. "Making them feel appreciated for all their hard work each day is crucial and more than necessary."
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, whose 57th Senate District includes Allegany County, sent child care providers a letter of appreciation.
"The quality child care they provide, which nurtures the learning and development of our youngest New Yorkers, is a pillar of our workforce and economy," Borrello said. "We should thank them and recognize their critical role on Child Care Provider Appreciation Day and every day."
To learn more about child care opportunities or how to become a licensed child care provider, contact Cole at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1231 or at ccole@accordcorp.org.