FRIENDSHIP — Catholic Charities is hosting two socks and undergarments distribution events to benefit school-age children in need throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Items will be given away on a first come first served basis.
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Catholic Charities’ Franklinville Food Pantry and Outreach, 28 Park Square.
Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear were accepted during the month of August at various sites throughout Olean.
Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.