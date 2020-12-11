BUFFALO — With the coronavirus pandemic in its 10th month, Catholic Charities reminds Western New Yorkers that those in need of food can visit one of its nine food pantries.
Since March, Catholic Charities’ food pantries have served almost 7,000 individuals, including children. This is an increase of about 75% from the same time last year. The nine pantries have also distributed tens of thousands of food items, and hygiene and paper products throughout the region.
“Catholic Charities’ food pantries are among the most essential of our many services that we have carried on without missing a beat during the pandemic,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “All of our staff and volunteers have stepped up to do everything possible to help our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.”
A Catholic Charities food pantry in Cattaraugus County is located at Franklinville Outreach, 28 Park Square, in the village.
In Allegany County, a pantry is located at Joyce Family Food Pantry & Outreach, 67 E. Pearl St., Wellsville.
The Buffalo-Niagara region continued to experience poverty growth of 5% before the pandemic, according to a report by the Mobile Safety-Net Team of The John R. Oishei Foundation in partnership with the University at Buffalo Regional Institute.
The Catholic Charities COVID-19 helpline has fielded more than 1,100 calls since it began in April. Call 218-1419 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.