OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES will honor Career and Technical Education graduates through a virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 19.
Students, parents and the community are invited to view the ceremony by visiting the graduation links on www.caboces.org or by visiting the official CA BOCES Facebook page.
Videos will be available starting at 7 p.m. June 19 with availability continuing until June 30. Ceremonies for all three centers — Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean — will be available for individual viewing. All official graduation materials and diplomas will be sent to each student’s home address or will be delivered by CA BOCES staff.