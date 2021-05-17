Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants.
The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Many CA BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean competed in the annual competition with several of the students placing.
• CTE Center at Belmont: first place, Customer Service, Emily Burdick; second place, Medical Math, Addison Herring; second place, Prepared Speech, Courtney Hitchcock; second place, Esthetics, Mercedes Turybury
• CTE Center at Ellicottville: second place, Automotive Refinishing Technology, Cyle Livingstone
• CTE Center at Olean: first place, Extemporaneous Speaking, Destiny Rung; third place, TV/Video Production, Jocelyn Decker and Caleb Foster